Tudor Revival home on East Side of Providence sells for $2.85M

PROVIDENCE – A Tudor Revival-style home at 436 Blackstone Blvd. on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.85 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The single-family residence was constructed in 1928 and is attributed to architect Marshall B. Martin, the real estate firm said.

The brick home sits on a roughly 0.23-acre lot and it has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, including four full baths and two half-baths, with approximately 7,018 square feet of living space.

Interior features include a grand foyer with detailed woodwork and high ceilings, a formal living room with original wood paneling, a stone fireplace and leaded windows, and a sunroom overlooking the rear yard, according to Residential Properties. The formal dining room connects to an oversized kitchen with a large center island, custom millwork and a breakfast nook.

The second floor includes a vaulted family room and a primary bedroom suite with a marble bathroom and bay window. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on that level, the real estate firm said. And the third floor contains four more bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large skylight.

Additional features include a three-car, attached garage and multiple fireplaces, according to listing and assessor records. The home blends original architectural elements with updated systems, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors for fiscal year 2025 at $2.36 million, including $838,500 for the land and $1.52 million for the building, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jim DeRentis, of Residential Properties, represented the seller, and Derek Simpson, also of Residential Properties, represented himself as the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Marc Greenfield, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.