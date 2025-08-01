Tvenstrup receives 2026 Teaching Excellence Award

By
-
Lisa Tvenstrup
Lisa Tvenstrup

LISA TVENSTRUP, a social studies teacher at Ponaganset High School, recently received the 2026 Teaching Excellence Award from the National Education Association Rhode Island. The honor recognizes an educator’s outstanding contributions to teaching and unwavering advocacy for public education. Tvenstrup has taught at the high school for 40 years, inspiring students through a diverse array

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR