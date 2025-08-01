Tvenstrup receives 2026 Teaching Excellence Award

LISA TVENSTRUP, a social studies teacher at Ponaganset High School, recently received the 2026 Teaching Excellence Award from the National Education Association Rhode Island. The honor recognizes an educator’s outstanding contributions to teaching and unwavering advocacy for public education. Tvenstrup has taught at the high school for 40 years, inspiring students through a diverse array of history and social studies courses, including East Asian history, world cultures, psychology and genocide.Educators are doing great things in and out of their classrooms. They spend countless hours putting their hearts and souls into providing the best education for all students. NEARI supports students, teachers and public education by providing essential tools to strengthen our future citizens. ... I am proud to be part of this great profession and organization. I like to think I represent all those who advocate and deliver the highest quality of public education for all students.The biggest evolution in the teaching profession is the integration of technology. I am fortunate to be part of a profession that requires continuous education on the latest technological advancements. Keeping up to date allows me to incorporate technology into my teaching strategies and increase communication with students and parents. I have developed several podcasts based on specific readings and utilized various software programs to create guiding questions to improve student comprehension and engagement.Students frequently ask, “Why do I need this course?” to understand its current and future relevance. In my classes, I strive to illustrate the importance of both present and future scenarios, including interactions with family, friends, institutions and government entities. My goal is to foster a sense of care and understanding among students as they develop into responsible citizens and individuals.The most meaningful experience, and a highlight of my career, is my volunteer work with NEARI Children’s Fund. The Children’s Fund is a charitable organization providing emergency help to students with families who are struggling to meet basic needs. Specifically, my work with the Children’s Fund Gingerbread Express, which matched public school children in need with holiday gifts. Through the Gingerbread Express, I was able to connect my Ponaganset High School students with students at ­William D’Abate Elementary School [in Providence], which is in the neighborhood where I grew up. Working through the NEARI Children’s Fund Gingerbread Express, we provided every student with individualized Christmas gifts. It was our responsibility to extend the holiday cheer and provide necessary items to these ­students.