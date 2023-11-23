Twin Gables estate in Narragansett sells for $5.4M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic seaside estate sold for the second time in as many years, bought recently for $5.4 million, making it the second-most-expensive home sale in the town for 2023, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 352 Ocean Road home, known as Twin Gables, previously sold in June 2022 for $5 million.

The 5,939-square-foot waterfront home contains nine bedrooms and six bathrooms and was built in 1883 by wealthy cotton broker Charles H. Pope on a 1.06-acre lot overlooking the ocean.

The home, with a shingle exterior, features a 105-square-foot covered L-shaped porch, according to property records.

The property was under contract two days after being made available for sale, according to Mott & Chace.

The sellers were represented by Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin, both sales associates of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, who also facilitated the deal on behalf of the buyers.

“I am elated to see this home be passed on to the new stewards,” McCollough said. “An iconic part of Narragansett, it has been a pleasure to once again work with the owners and sellers of this estate.”

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $3.8 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by 352 Ocean LLC. The home was purchased by Ocean Properties LLC, another Rhode Island limited liability company with a mail address in Old Saybrook, Conn.

