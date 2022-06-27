‘Twin Gables’ home in Narragansett sells for $4.99M

By
-
A HISTORIC, WATERFRONT home at 352 Ocean Road in Narragansett sold recently for $4.99 million in the town's highest residential transaction since May 2021. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

NARRAGANSETT – In the town’s highest residential property transaction since May 2021, a historic, waterfront home at 352 Ocean Road sold for $4.99 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday. 

The 6,000-square-foot home known as “Twin Gables” was built in 1883 for Charles H. Pope, a wealthy cotton broker from New York, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the seller.

The property is set on over an acre of waterfront land and features nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and offers space for more than 20 guests. The L-shaped porch offers vistas clear to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the real estate firm said. 

Mott & Chace said this was the first time in 60 years the property was listed. 

“This treasured part of Narragansett history has been extra special to represent,” Jennifer Crellin, a sales associate with Mott & Chace, said in a statement. “We have the utmost gratitude for the owners who trusted us with their multi-generational family home.” 

Crellin said Narragansett’s highest residential property transaction was on May 26, 2021, when 518 Ocean Road sold for $12 million. 

