‘Twin Gables’ home in Narragansett sells for $4.99M

NARRAGANSETT – In the town’s highest residential property transaction since May 2021, a historic, waterfront home at 352 Ocean Road sold for $4.99 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday.

The 6,000-square-foot home known as “Twin Gables” was built in 1883 for Charles H. Pope, a wealthy cotton broker from New York, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the seller.

The property is set on over an acre of waterfront land and features nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and offers space for more than 20 guests. The L-shaped porch offers vistas clear to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the real estate firm said.

Mott & Chace said this was the first time in 60 years the property was listed.

“This treasured part of Narragansett history has been extra special to represent,” Jennifer Crellin, a sales associate with Mott & Chace, said in a statement. “We have the utmost gratitude for the owners who trusted us with their multi-generational family home.”

Crellin said Narragansett’s highest residential property transaction was on May 26, 2021, when 518 Ocean Road sold for $12 million.