Two more locations added to RI Ready industrial site program

PROVIDENCE – Two additional sites have been selected for the Rhode Island Ready pre-permitted industrial site readiness program, the Quonset Development Corp. recently announced.

The sites, announced in Quonset’s latest quarterly newsletter, are located at 461 Water St. in Warren and 961 Douglas Pike in Smithfield.

These two additions bring the total number of approved sites to 13.

The statewide initiative is based on Quonset Development Corp.’s Site Readiness program, which over a decade worked to develop 14 sites and 36 companies. The program created more than 3,500 jobs and generated about $664 million in private investments during that time, according to the QDC.

RI Ready, approved by state voters in 2021, will disperse $40 million in bond funding to support industrial site preparation throughout Rhode Island, and continues to accept applications on a rolling basis.

Eligible sites must allow for upgraded or improved infrastructure that supports industrial use; allow the expansion of existing industrial use or facilities; or be zoned for industrial or offshore wind uses that are within 1 mile of a highway and at minimum size limits.

Interested businesses can apply at riready.org.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.