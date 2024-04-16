Two R.I. credit unions named winners in national marketing competition

WESTERLY – Westerly Community Credit Union and Navigant Credit Union were two of 168 credit unions named as Diamond Award winners in an annual national marketing competition for credit unions.

The competition is organized by the Marketing & Business Development Council of industry group America’s Credit Unions, which was formed in the recent merger of the Credit Union National Association and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions.

WCCU said it received recognition for its yearlong 75th anniversary campaign in 2023. The campaign included branch celebrations, $750 quarterly raffles, product specials, a Trip of Your Dreams giveaway, as well as a “random acts of kindness” initiative with 480 $10 gift cards given out to local businesses, police, fire departments, donation centers and people within the community.

Navigant, based in Smithfield, was recognized for its Embark campaign, highlighting the credit union’s digital-focused financial account intended for 13- to 22-year-olds that features no fees and can be opened with $10.

The Marketing & Business Development Council also announced the list of all winners for its annual Diamond Awards, recognizing the best marketing campaigns in the credit union industry from the past year. Credit unions, advertising agencies and associations made a record 1,451 submissions for the awards. In all, 168 organizations from 44 states and the District of Columbia were selected as winners.

“We are very proud to receive this prestigious award,” said Stephen White, CEO and president of Westerly Community Credit Union. “This award recognizes our commitment to our staff, members and the communities we have served over the last 75 years and is a testament to the dedicated members of our team who put service above profits.”

“We are absolutely delighted to honor Westerly Community Credit Union and the other 167 winners with this level of recognition,” said Lesli Bishop, Diamond Awards chair and chief marketing officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Ala. “It’s evident that these credit unions not only embody the spirit of the credit union movement but also propel it forward with their innovative approaches.”