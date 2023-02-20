Two R.I. nonprofits receive grant from Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island and three Massachusetts nonprofit organizations have received grants from the Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation, for a total of $13,000.

HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence received a $2,500 grant to assist its Camp Braveheart, which provides a free two-day camp experience to children ages 4-17 years old who have experienced the death of a loved one throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Medicine Horse in Tiverton received a $2,000 grant to support its summer 2023 retreat for female veterans who are survivors of sexual assault during their time in the military.

Other organizations that received grants include My Brother’s Keeper in Dartmouth, which received $5,000; the Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River, which received a $2,000 grant; and the Animal Rescue League of Fall River, which received a $1,500 grant.

The program awards organizations throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island that support its mission to “enrich the lives of families and children who are burdened by life’s challenges by providing access to vital resources, including but not limited to: health and mental health services, food, education, animal welfare, and shelter.”

Since its launch in 2018, the foundation has awarded more than $200,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

“Our work would not be possible without the continued support of our Founders’ Circle members, local business owners, friends and neighbors, who share our mission of providing essential services like food, health care, education and shelter to individuals and families in need,” said Anthony F. Cordeiro, founder of the nonprofit organization.

Funding is awarded twice per year to nonprofit organizations that provide vital services and programming. The foundation is now accepting grant applications for its first round of funding for 2023.

