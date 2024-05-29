Tyler Technologies expands insurance software into Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Tyler Technologies Inc., a longtime partner of the Rhode Island state government, has expanded its suite of insurance software into the Ocean State, the company announced Tuesday.

The rollout also includes Montana, Nevada and West Virginia. An additional 23 states were already in the program.

The Tyler Insurance Filings software is used to manage and file common required insurance forms online, according to the company, and uses cloud fax technology.

Earlier this year, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation selected Tyler Technologies to power its digital licensing, inspections and enforcement capabilities, using the company’s State Regulatory Platform.

The state first partnered with Tyler Technologies in 2012 and uses its eLicense software, as well as CAVU and Tyler Payments platforms in departmental management.

In that time, the company has struck deals with Providence’s city pension system and the state judiciary.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.