Tyler V. Campbell, DO, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Dr. Tyler V. Campbell has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging (RIMI) as a radiologist. He completed his residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville and Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami. Dr. Campbell was a graduate professor assistant at Michigan State University, Department of Pathology in East Lansing where he earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his undergraduate work at Oakland University in Rochester, MI where he earned a BS degree in Biochemistry. He is certified by the American Heart Association with a BCLS and ACLS for Healthcare Providers. Dr. Campbell is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Board of Radiology, American Osteopathic College of Radiology and the American Osteopathic Association. He lives in East Greenwich, RI.
