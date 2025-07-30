U.S. economy rebounds a surprisingly strong 3% in the second quarter

A SHEET OF new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington.  The U.S. economy expanded at a surprising 3% annual pace from April through June. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO//JACQUELYN MARTIN

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. economy expanded at a surprising 3% annual pace from April through June, bouncing back at least temporarily from a first-quarter drop that reflected disruptions from President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

America gross domestic product – the nation’s output of goods and services – rebounded after falling at a 0.5% clip from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The first-quarter drop was mainly caused by a surge in imports – which are subtracted from GDP – as businesses scrambled to bring in foreign goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs.

The bounceback was expected but the size of it wasn’t: Economists had forecast 2% growth from April through June.

From April through June, a drop in imports – the biggest since the COVID-19 outbreak – added more than 5 percentage points to growth. Consumer spending registered lackluster growth of 1.4%, though it was an improvement over the first quarter’s 0.5%.

Private investment fell at a 15.6% annual pace, biggest drop since COVID-19 slammed the economy. A drop in inventories – as businesses worked down goods they’d stockpiled in the first quarter – shaved 3.2 percentage points off second-quarter growth.

