U.S. employers add a solid 199K jobs and unemployment falls, signaling a still-sturdy labor market 

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation's employers added a solid 199,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell, fresh signs that the economy could achieve an elusive "soft landing," in which inflation would return to the Federal Reserve's 2% target without causing a steep recession. Friday's report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment…