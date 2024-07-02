U.S. job openings rise to 8.1M despite higher interest rates

By
-
A HIRING SIGN is displayed at a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that vacancies were up from a revised 7.9 million in April, the first reading below 8 million since February 2021. /ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. job openings rose slightly to 8.1 million in May despite the impact of higher interest rates intended to cool the labor market. Vacancies rose from a revised 7.9 million in April, the first reading below 8 million since February 2021, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. April openings were marked down from

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display