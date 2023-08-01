U.S. News again ranks The Miriam best hospital in Providence area

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital is once again leading the Providence metropolitan area, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2204 Best Hospital rankings released Tuesday.

For the fifth year in a row, the publication ranked The Miriam as the top hospital in the Providence metro area, which includes all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Southcoast Hospitals Group – a system of three partner hospitals, including St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Mass. – which was ranked No. 2 in the Providence area in 2022-2023, was not ranked this time.

This year, U.S. News & World report did not rank best overall hospitals in the nation. Instead, it listed an unranked honor roll of 22 hospitals that excelled across multiple areas of care, which included only two New England facilities, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston. The reason for the change is researchers discovered patients cared most about finding the highest-quality care in their region in the specialty, procedure or condition.

“A recent survey of U.S. News users revealed more than four in five [84%] consider a hospital’s quality metrics to be important factors when deciding where to seek treatment for a serious medical issue,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs. The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them.”



“Helping consumers make decisions that are based on facts and driven by data is the cornerstone of our mission,” CEO and Executive Chairman Eric Gertler added. “Our health team, consisting of dedicated journalists and data analysts, has decades of experience supporting patients on their health care journey through the ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings and the deep reporting they do for the many stories that accompany these rankings. With unwavering commitment, we strive to help patients, caregivers and their communities.”

The Miriam, located at 164 Summit Ave. in Providence, was recognized as “high performing” for 12 types of procedures and conditions, according to U.S. News, including orthopedics, urology, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, hip fracture, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, prostate cancer and stroke.

The 33rd annual rankings were based on a multifaceted comparison of more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide, analyzing 15 different adult health care specialties and 21 medical procedures, the publication said.