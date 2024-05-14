Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

U.S. News: Bayside Endoscopy among nation’s best ambulatory surgery centers

PROVIDENCE – Bayside Endoscopy Center is one of the best ambulatory surgery centers in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report’s inaugural ranking.

Twelve Rhode Island centers on Tuesday were recognized among the nearly 5,000 surgery centers that the publication rated across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine and urology.

Bayside was the only one in Rhode Island listed as high performing.

Ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based entirely on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients' outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. To ensure fair comparisons, the analysis accounted for patient factors, including pre-existing conditions.

“Same-day procedures play an increasingly prominent role in health care as an alternative to overnight hospital care. Building on our 34 years of experience evaluating Best Hospitals, we’re proud to give patients this new, free, data-driven tool to help them navigate their health care needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

Bayside Endoscopy Center, which was honored in the colonoscopy and endoscopy specialty area, was one of 717 centers overall to earn a high rating in the study.

The East Greenwich Endoscopy Center, Brown Medicine Endoscopy Center, Prospect Blackstone Valley Surgicare and Ocean State Endoscopy Center each received an average rating in the colonoscopy and endoscopy specialty area. East Bay Endoscopy Center-Porstmouth and West River Endoscopy were each labeled below average.

East Bay Endoscopy Center-Porstmouth and the Surgery Center of Rhode Island both received an average rating for ophthalmology and Candescent Eye Surgicenter was rated below average.

University Orthopedics, Prospect Blackstone Valley Surgicare and Candescent Eye Surgicenter were each rated average orthopedics and spine.

Urologic Specialists of New England earned an average rating in the urology category.

In Massachusetts, Candescent Eye Health Surgicenter in Dartmouth and Same Day Surgiclinic in Fall River each earned average ratings.

Same Day Surgiclinic also earned an average rating in colonoscopy and endoscopy.

The full report can be found here

In Massachusetts, Advanced Eye Surgery Center in North Dartmouth was ranked high performing in the ophthalmology category.