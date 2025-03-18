U.S. News ranks 2 R.I. ambulatory surgery centers as high performing

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island medical facilities were designated high performing in U.S. News and World Report’s 2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ranking

East Greenwich Endoscopy Center and University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center in East Providence earned the honor in the publication’s second annual ranking released Tuesday.

In total, 14 Rhode Island centers were recognized among the nearly 4,347 surgery centers the publication rated in four specialty areas – colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and urology.

U.S. News said ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients’ outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. To ensure fair comparisons among ambulatory surgery centers, the analysis accounted for each patient’s pre-existing conditions and other risk factors.

“U.S. News' 2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings highlight the top performing surgery centers in the procedures evaluated, giving consumers the confidence to make informed, data-driven decisions when choosing an ASC,” said Chelsey Wen, senior health data analyst at the publication. “Facilities ranked 'best' by U.S. News demonstrate on average up to 35% fewer emergency department visits compared with all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News.”

East Greenwich Endoscopy Center, which was honored in colonoscopy and endoscopy, was one of 259 centers overall to earn a high rating in the study.

Bayside Endoscopy Center in Providence, Brown Medicine Endoscopy Center in East Providence, East Bay Endoscopy Center-Portsmouth, Ocean State Endoscopy Center in Providence and Prospect Blackstone Valley Surgicare in Johnston were each designated average overall, according to the ranking.

University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center in East Providence was one of 181 centers overall to earn a high rating in the study.

Crossings Surgery Center in Warwick and Orthopedics Rhode Island Surgery Center in Warwick were both labeled average overall, according to the ranking.

In ophthalmology,

Prospect Blackstone Valley Surgicare and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island in Warwick were each designated average overall.

In urology,

Collyer Street Operatory

and

Urologic Specialists of New England in West Warwick were labeled average overall, according to the ranking.

In Massachusetts overall, Advanced Eye Surgery Center in Dartmouth and

Same Day Surgiclinic in Fall River earned an average designation in ophthalmology.

in ProvidenceWest River Endoscopy in Providence earned very high average designation in number for procedures performed and average label for unplanned emergency room visits and unplanned hospital admissions.