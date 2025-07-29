U.S. News & World Report: The Miriam remains best hospital in R.I.

By
-
THE MIRIAM Hospital in Providence was named the best in Rhode Island in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospital report released Tuesday.  / COURTESY THE MIRIAM HOSPITAL

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital remains the best in Rhode Island and one of the best hospitals in the Providence metro area, according to U.S. News & World Report. For the 14th straight year, The Miriam is the top hospital in Rhode Island. For the sixth consecutive year, it’s also among the best in the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display