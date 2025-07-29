Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

U.S. News & World Report: The Miriam remains best hospital in R.I.

For the 14th straight year, The Miriam is the top hospital in Rhode Island. F or the sixth consecutive year, it's also among the best in the Providence metro area, which includes Pawtucket, New Bedford and Fall River, in U.S. News & World Report’s 202 5 -202 6 Best Hospital report released Tuesday.





The Miriam this year ranked No. 2 in the metro area, behind

Southcoast Hospitals

– a system of three partner hospitals, including St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Mass.

To determine the 2025-2026 top hospitals, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals’ performance on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and procedures and conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care.

“For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities.”

This year, among other methodology refinements, U.S. News added ratings in two new categories, heart arrhythmia and pacemaker implantation, to the existing procedures and conditions ratings, for a new total of 22 ratings.

For the third straight year, U.S. News did not rank best overall hospitals in the nation. Instead, it listed an unranked honor roll of 20 hospitals that excelled across multiple areas of care that included only two New England facilities, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston.

The Miriam Hospital, located at 164 Summit Ave. in Providence, was recognized as “high performing” for eight types of adult procedures and conditions, according to U.S. News,

back surgery [spinal fusion], colon cancer surgery, heart attack, hip fracture, hip replacement, knee replacement, pneumonia and stroke.

Southcoast Hospitals Group earned high performing in nine adult procedures and conditions as well:

abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, colon cancer surgery, heart arrhythmia, heart failure, hip fracture, lung cancer surgery, maternity care [uncomplicated pregnancy], pacemaker implantation and transcatheter aortic valve replacement

Rhode Island Hospital at 593 Eddy St. earned high performing in seven adult procedures and conditions:

abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery [spinal fusion], chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, lung cancer surgery and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Roger Williams Hospital at

825 Chalkstone Ave. earned high performing in two adult procedures and conditions: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and diabetes.

Woman and Infants Hospital at 101 Dudley St. earned high performing for gynecological cancer surgery.

Landmark Medical Center, at 115 Cass Ave. in Woonsocket, earned a high-performing mark in kidney failure and heart failure.

Kent Hospital at 455 Toll Gate Road in Warwick, earned a high-performing distinction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

South County Hospital at 100 Kenyon Ave. in South Kingstown earned high performing marks for high replacement and knee replacement.

St. Anne’s Hospital at 794 Middle St. in Fall River, earned high-performing distinction in four adult procedures and conditions: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, back surgery [spinal fusion], diabetes and kidney failure.

“I am incredibly proud that The Miriam Hospital has once again been recognized as the leading hospital in Rhode Island for our exceptional patient care and treatment,” said Maria Ducharme president of The Miriam Hospital and chief quality officer at Brown University Health. “For 14 consecutive years, our team has demonstrated what it means to deliver health with care. This recognition reflects the continued dedication, skill, and compassion of every member of our team.”