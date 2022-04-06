U.S. Small Business Administration names 2022 R.I. Small Business Week award winners

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2022 Rhode Island Small Business Week Award winners Wednesday.

This year’s honorees include two regional award winners and 13 awardees. The group will be honored at the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 3 at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown.

“This year’s awardees truly embody the entrepreneurial excellence that the Ocean State has to offer,” said SBA District Director Mark S. Hayward. “These incredible business owners and advocates all demonstrate what hard work and perseverance can result in, by not only surviving the pandemic but finding ways to adapt, grow and thrive. I congratulate all of this year’s winners.”

Byron Delmonico, owner and CEO of The Riddle Room LLC, was named Small Business Person of the Year. The Riddle Room, with locations in Warwick and East Greenwich, offers amusement escape room games for friends, family and team building.

Other honorees include:

Rhode Island and New England Small Business Manufacturer: Scott Chapin and Julianne Chapin, owners of CakeSafe LLC in South Kingstown.

Rhode Island and New England Woman-Owned Small Business: Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, president and CEO of Dr. Day Care Learning Center in Smithfield.

Rhode Island Financial Services Champion: William Cunningham of Barrington.

Rhode Island Microenterprise: Kelley McShane, CEO of Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea in Westerly.

Rhode Island Minority-Owned Small Business: Javier Brown, president of O2J Inc. in Pawtucket.

Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Small Business: Mark Torok, owner of Anchor Physical Therapy in South Kingstown.

Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur: Alexa Trembly and Emory Harkins, owners of Twenty Stories in Providence.

Rhode Island Joseph G.E. Knight Award For Entrepreneurial Excellence: Katherine Westcott, CEO of Katrinkles Inc. in Providence.

Rhode Island District Director Award: Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, Hosted by the University of Rhode Island, Diane Fournaris, state director.

SCORE Rhode Island: James Mutschler and Jeff Bodenstab, co-chairs.