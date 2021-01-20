UI and PUA filings remain high as initial benefits expire

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island rose by 13,844, an increase from 11,436 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Wednesday.

To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 311,371.

The rise in filings week to week did not keep pace with continuing benefit claims.

There were 80,646 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including pandemic unemployment assistance, for the week ended Jan. 17, an increase from 79,970 one week prior.

DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine noted last week that the data includes all filings in the state, including refilings by those whose initial benefits had expired, which claimants were not necessarily required to file.

Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings in Rhode Island totaled 9,678 last week, a decline from 11,364 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 37,350 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, a slight decline from 37,620 one week prior.

Regular UI filings totaled 2,392 last week.

There were also 293 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 369 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 20,571 to date.