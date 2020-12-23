UMass Dartmouth, Bridgewater State jointly offer accelerated physics, electrical engineering degree programs

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth recently announced that it is partnering with Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Mass., to offer accelerated master’s degree programs in physics and electrical engineering.

UMass Dartmouth said junior- or senior-year students in Bridgewater State’s physics, photonics and optical engineering program in the Bartlett College of Science & Mathematics can begin taking graduate courses in physics or engineering at UMass Dartmouth while completing their undergraduate degrees at Bridgewater State.

The collaboration offers an accelerated path for students to achieve their education, UMass Dartmouth said.

“These are fields where there is a clear need for more skilled workers, which makes this a real win-win for both our students and the regional economy,” said Michael Goodman, UMass Dartmouth’s acting provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a statement.

