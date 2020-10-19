UMass Dartmouth designated as national center for excellence in cybersecurity

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth announced Monday that it has been designated as a national center for academic excellence in cybersecurity specializing in cyber research by the U.S. National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The classification, UMass Dartmouth said, was received by the university for its success in both preparing students to address national cybersecurity challenges and having advanced faculty research in the field.

This is the first time UMass Dartmouth received this designation and it runs through 2025.

The university said it poised itself to become a cybersecurity education and research leader. Last year, UMass Dartmouth signed an agreement with the U.S. Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing stationed on Cape Cod to develop cybersecurity education and workforce training for both base personnel and university students. With the partnership, Intelligence Wing staff working on cybersecurity efforts became mentors for UMass Dartmouth students and created awareness for career opportunities in cybersecurity with the Air National Guard, UMass Dartmouth said.

UMass Dartmouth also said it established a cybersecurity center for education, training and research in order to support industry and government partners’ needs via creating long-term partnerships.

UMass Dartmouth Acting Chancellor Mark Preble said in a statement Monday that the designation is another example of how the university is “achieving new academic heights.”

