UMass Dartmouth launches free tuition program for high-need, in-state students

DARTMOUTH – Approximately 1,500 University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in-state students who are in high need will likely qualify for a new free tuition program being offered at the state university.
UMass Dartmouth announced Tuesday that it is launching the UMass Dartmouth Deal, made possible through the commonwealth’s MASSGRANT program, to help provide free tuition and fees to eligible students. The university says the program will start next fall and provide tuition and fee support to in-state undergraduate students with an annual family income of $75,000 or less.
The program will also offer eligible students access to various academic and professional resources, such as financial literacy workshops and additional scholarships, to assist with costs such as books and housing, UMass Dartmouth says. The UMass Dartmouth Deal will also guarantee eligible students a room in on-campus housing, as well, the university says.
In total, the approximately 1,500 eligible students slated to be within the UMass Dartmouth Deal program could collectively save between $32 million and close to $50 million in tuition and fees per year.
“As a first-generation college student myself, I know from personal experience that a college degree is the springboard to personal and professional success. It changes lives and transforms communities,” UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said in a statement. “Through this initiative and the support of the MASSGRANT program, UMass Dartmouth is committed to ensuring that Massachusetts students from working families have the opportunity to get a world-class education at UMass Dartmouth.”
UMass Dartmouth says students will not have to complete a separate application for the program and will be automatically enrolled if eligible. Additional details on the program can be found on the university’s website
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.