UMass Dartmouth, RWU partner on new accelerated engineering degree programs

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and Bristol-based Roger Williams University announced Wednesday that the institutions have partnered to create three joint 4+1 master’s degree programs in engineering. The universities say the new partnership will offer undergraduate students at RWU the chance to earn accelerated degrees in electrical engineering, computer engineering and civil engineering

