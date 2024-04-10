UMass Dartmouth, RWU partner on new accelerated engineering degree programs

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and Bristol-based Roger Williams University announced Wednesday that the institutions have partnered to create three joint 4+1 master’s degree programs in engineering.
The universities say the new partnership will offer undergraduate students at RWU the chance to earn accelerated degrees in electrical engineering, computer engineering and civil engineering at UMass Dartmouth.
RWU students can start taking courses toward their master’s degree during their senior years, the universities say. With that, students can complete their degrees in five years’ time instead of six.
Jean VanderGheynst, dean of UMass Dartmouth’s College of Engineering, said in a statement the collaboration strengthens engineering education within the region region and “prepares the next generation of engineers to tackle tomorrow's challenges.”
