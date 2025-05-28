UMass Dartmouth to host inaugural Blue Innovation Summer Summit on July 17

NEW BEDFORD – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s School for Marine Science and Technology will host the inaugural Blue Innovation Summer Summit on July 17.

The summit was organized by Blue Venture Forum Inc. and the New Bedford Ocean Cluster.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, discover cutting-edge innovations, and learn how these organizations are contributing to the development of a sustainable blue economy in the region, according to the event announcement.

Admission for the summit is $65 for individuals and $650 for exhibitors.

The mission of Blue Venture Forum is to connect blue-technology companies, investors and resource providers with emerging firms in the blue-tech sector. Programming includes the Blue Innovation Symposium, an industry conference that attracts more than 400 participants annually, and the Blue Venture Investment Summit, which is focused on connecting sector-specific investors with founders in the blue-technology space, according to the organization’s website.

Registration for the summit can be made here.

