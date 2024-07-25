Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is revolutionizing complex procedures, offering unprecedented precision and control to surgeons and enhanced outcomes for patients. If you imagine a robot running the operating room, it’s time to correct that misconception. The ability to use robotic-assisted technology is one of many skills that surgeons spend years developing and refining.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

We spoke with Obstetrician/Gynecologist Mohamad Hamdi, MD and Urologist Katelyn Johnson, MD from South County Health to explore the latest advancements and how these innovative techniques are transforming patient care. From quicker recoveries to improved precision, discover why more patients are considering robotic-assisted surgery for their health concerns.

What is Robotic-Assisted Surgery, and How Does it Differ from Traditional Surgery?

- Advertisement -

Dr. Mohamad Hamdi: “Robotic-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive technique that utilizes advanced robotic systems to enhance the precision and control of surgical procedures. Unlike traditional surgery, which relies solely on the surgeon’s hands, robotic-assisted surgery allows surgeons to operate through small incisions with the help of robotic arms. These arms translate the surgeon’s movements into precise actions inside the patient’s body, offering greater dexterity and access to hard-to-reach areas. The high-definition 3D view provided by the robotic system also enhances visibility, enabling more accurate and effective surgeries.”

“Robotic-assisted surgery utilizes advanced robotic systems, like the da Vinci® Xi™, to perform complex procedures with greater precision and control than traditional surgery. The surgeon operates the robot from a console, which translates their hand movements into smaller, more precise actions. This approach typically results in smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery times for patients.”

Dr. Katelyn Johnson: “The Aquabeam® Robotic System, which we recently introduced at South County Health, is a revolutionary advancement in technology for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Unlike traditional surgery, the Aquabeam system uses a combination of real-time ultrasound imaging and waterjet ablation to remove excess prostate tissue with exceptional accuracy. This minimally invasive technique reduces the risk of complications and offers quicker recovery times, making it a game-changer for our patients.”

Which Types of Medical Conditions Can Be Treated with Robotic-Assisted Surgery?

Dr. Katelyn Johnson: “At South County Health, our surgeons employ robotic-assisted techniques to address a wide range of conditions, including gynecological issues, BPH (enlarged prostate), as well as for general surgery needs, including hernia repair. The conversation begins by talking to your provider. Each case is unique, and we use different tools and techniques depending on the individual patient’s needs.”

Are There Specific Benefits for Women Undergoing Gynecological Procedures with Robotic-Assisted Surgery?

Dr. Mohamad Hamdi: “Robotic-assisted surgery offers enhanced precision for gynecological procedures as it does for all procedures. It provides better outcomes, less scarring, and faster recovery.”

Can Robotic-Assisted Surgery Be Used for Treating Cancer?

Dr. Katelyn Johnson: “Yes, robotic-assisted surgery is frequently used for prostate, kidney, and other types of cancer surgeries. At South County Health, our Cancer Center and South County Health Radiation Therapy work together with our surgeons to provide holistic, compassionate care to our patients.”

Curious About Robotic-Assisted Surgery? Take the Next Step Towards Advanced Surgical Care

Discover the innovative world of robotic-assisted surgery at South County Health. Our expert surgeons, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to compassionate care ensure you receive the best possible treatment. Whether you’re dealing with a gynecological issue, prostate cancer, or another condition, robotic-assisted surgery might be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Schedule a consultation with one of South County Health’s specialists to discuss your options. Visit southcountyhealth.org to learn more about robotic-assisted surgery and how it can benefit you or your loved ones.