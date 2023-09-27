Unemployment in Providence-Warwick area falls to 3.2% in August

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 3.2% in August, an increase from 2.6% one month ago but still down from 4.1% in August 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in August was 3.9%, same as a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in August than a year earlier in 189 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 186 areas and unchanged in 14.

There were 22,333 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in August, down from 28,982 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 704,034 in August, a decline from 708,170 from one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in August, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, same as July but a decrease from 5.3% in August 2022.

