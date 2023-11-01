Unemployment rate in Providence metro falls to 2.4% in September

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 2.4% in September, a decrease from 3.2% both one month ago and September 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in September was 3.6%, up from 3.3% a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in September than a year earlier in 231 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 131 areas and unchanged in 27 areas.

There were 17,015 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in September, down from 22,289 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 705,385 in September, a decline from 704,091 one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in September, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, down from 3.9% in August and 4.8% in September 2022.

There were 2,782 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in September, down from 4,042 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 82,844 in September, a decline from 83,686 one year prior.