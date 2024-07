Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.3% in May, up from 3.7% in April and 2.7% in May 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in May was 3.7%, up from 3.4% a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in May than a year earlier in 269 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 83 areas and unchanged in 37 areas.

There were 31,250 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in May, up from 19,113 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 726,735 in May, an increase from 704,113 from a year ago.

In the New Bedford metro area, the unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in May, an increase from 4.3% in April and 4.1% in May 2023.

There were 3,939 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in May, up from 2,722 one year prior. The labor force totaled 85,093 in May, an increase from 83,462 from a year ago.