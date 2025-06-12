Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – It has been a tough couple of years for United Natural Foods Inc. Since making a notable leadership change and launching a three-year strategy in 2024 to replace another effort launched in 2022, the food distribution company has seen losses, layoffs and operational challenges. The latest gut punch came on June 5 when

took some of its systems offline after discovering “unauthorized activity” on June 5,

which temporarily affected its ability to fulfill and distribute orders.

On June 10, UNFI said it was "working steadily" to gradually restore services. The comment was included with the company's third-quarter earnings statement, in which it reported

a loss of $7 million for the quarter that ended May 3

.

That has meant leaner supplies of certain items this week

supplies Whole Foods and other grocers

gradually bringing our ordering and receiving capabilities back online, with the goal of further increasing our capacity over the coming days."

Jimenez added, "The investigation is ongoing with the support of leading forensics experts. Our customers, suppliers and associates are our highest priority. We continue to work closely with them to minimize disruptions as much as possible."

UNFI reported the cyber incident to the FBI and does not expect any payroll delays as a result of the incident, according to Bloomberg. The company said it aims to be fully operational by June 15, the outlet reported.

Mullen added that in many cases of corporate cyberattacks, the affected company does eventually financially recover, with such declines typically only taking place in the immediate aftermath.

The realignment is part of the company’s three-year plan launched in October 2024 that replaced the “Fuel the Future” strategy set in June 2022. The company said the new multiyear plan aims to

add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for its customers and suppliers.