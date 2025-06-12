$500M loss in market share after cyber incident latest setback for UNFI

By
-
UNITED NATURAL Foods Inc. has experienced a 25% drop in market share, totaling upwards of $500 million, following a significant cyberattack on June 5.

PROVIDENCE – It has been a tough couple of years for United Natural Foods Inc. Since making a notable leadership change and launching a three-year strategy in 2024 to replace another effort launched in 2022, the food distribution company has seen losses, layoffs and operational challenges. The latest gut punch came on June 5 when

