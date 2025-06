Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter that ended May 3, narrowing the $21 million deficit it posted a year prior. The organic and specialty food distributor reported a loss of 12 cents per diluted share compared to a loss of 34 cents

PROVIDENCE –

United Natural Foods Inc.

on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter that ended May 3, narrowing the $21 million deficit it posted a year prior.

The organic and specialty food distributor reported a loss of 12 cents per diluted share compared to a loss of 34 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

The company posted revenue of $8.06 billion in the period, up from $7.5 billion the year and beating Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $7.85 billion.

The third quarter earnings came a day after UNFI announced a cyberattack on June 5 disrupted operations and

temporarily affecting customer orders. UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas said in the company’s earnings report that the food distributer is “

focused on diligently managing through the cyber incident we announced [Monday] to rapidly and safely restore our capabilities, while helping our customers with short-term solutions wherever possible.”

United expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $31.3 billion to $31.7 billion.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)