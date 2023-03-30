UNFI plans 1.3M-square-foot distribution center in Pa.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. on Thursday unveiled plans for a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center that will be leased in Manchester, Pa., to support its growth in the mid-Atlantic region.

The facility will improve UNFI’s capability to deliver products and services while offering amenities for workers such as a lifestyle center aimed at improving retention and overall employee engagement.

“Our York facility, located less than 15 minutes away, has felt the impact of both new and existing customer growth we’ve experienced in this region over the last 12-18 months,” said Erin Horvath, UNFI’s chief operating officer. “Leasing this facility allows us to best utilize our capital and manage company resources all while delivering on our transformation program, to enhance our distribution network by enabling our multi-echelon re-distribution strategy to effectively support our customer growth.

“Similar to several other UNFI facilities, this new distribution center will implement technology and automation solutions designed to enable greater network capacity, scalability, and profitability,” Horvath said.

The temperature-controlled facility is expected to be finished in the next 15 months.