PROVIDENCE –

David Best, a former General Mills and Target executive, will take over as United Natural Foods Inc.’s

CEO and president of retail on Aug. 17, the food distributer announced Tuesday.

Best succeeds Andre Persaud, who left UNFI on July 25 after less than two years with the company. In its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission , UNFI said Persaud’s departure was in “connection with the company’s continued work to accelerate its retail business strategy.”

Best most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Minnesota-based Coborn’s Inc. He previously served as senior vice president of omnichannel and strategic capabilities for General Mills and spent 19 years with Target, where he held a variety of leadership roles across merchandising, supply chain and business development.

“[Best’s] track record of driving retail innovation, his deep industry expertise and his shopper-centric approach make him an ideal leader to help us write the next chapter of success for our retail business,” said Sandy Douglas, CEO of UNFI. “As a Minnesota native, his connection to the local heritage of our Cub brand and his passion for the communities we serve will be invaluable as we partner with our franchisees to drive long-term, shared growth.”

Best will report to Douglas and serve on UNFI’s senior leadership team.

“I’m excited to join UNFI and accelerate the retail business during such a pivotal time for the company,” Best said. “I have a great respect for the differentiated value UNFI is creating within our industry. ... I’m energized by the opportunity to work with the UNFI team and all our franchisees as we build a bright future for our retail business.”

The recent executive shakeup comes during what has been a tough year for UNFI.

On June 14, Chief Operating Officer Erin Horvath was let go after the company reported a $21 million loss in the third quarter. UNFI said at the time it was eliminating Horvath’s position “in an effort to continue to simplify its organizational structure, remove managerial layers and accelerate results.”

On July 18, UNFI announced that it expects to lose $350 million in net sales due to a cyberattack on June 5, while

revising its full-year outlook. The food distributor said that it now expects $31.6 billion to $31.8 billion in sales, 2% less than previously forecasted.

UNFI did not disclose who was responsible for the cyberattack or other information. The company announced it restored its systems on June 27.

In January, UNFI realigned its commercial wholesale organization with the creation of two new divisions. President of Wholesale Louis Martin was named president of conventional grocery products and UNFI chief commercial officer. Chief Supply Chain Officer Mark Bushway was named president of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and remained chief supply chain officer.

The realignment is part of the company’s three-year plan launched in October 2024 that replaced the “Fuel the Future” strategy set in June 2022. The company said in January the new multiyear plan aimed to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for customers and suppliers.