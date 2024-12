Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WOONSOCKET – Members of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals Local 5067 at Landmark Medical Center ratified a new three-year contract Monday.

The deal includes 360 nurses and health professionals.

Maria Moniz, president of UNAP Local 5067, said the new agreement gives Landmark’s health care workers better job security, substantial wage increases and improves working conditions.

“The nurses and health professionals at Landmark serve our patients day in and day out – many times in very difficult circumstances – so we are pleased that we now have a contract that recognizes the hard work and sacrifice we make on a daily basis,” Moniz said. “We believe this contract will help Landmark retain and attract qualified nurses and other health care workers – something that has been a major issue in recent years."

The current contract expires on Dec. 31. The term of the new contract will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2028.

The new contract includes 4% wage increases in year one, 3% in years two and three, with step increases for all eligible employees, resulting in increases of 5.75% in year two and 5.75% in year three for step-eligible employees.