Union reports higher wages, reduced workplace violence and turnover rates year after Butler Hospital strike

PROVIDENCE – One year after hundreds of Butler Hospital employees went on strike, the Service Employees International Union 1199 New England reports that wages have improved while workplace violence and turnover rates have decreased.

In May 2025, unionized employees at the psychiatric hospital went on a three-month strike to address concerns, including low wages, chronic understaffing and a high incidence of workplace violence.

Almost all striking workers now earn a wage of at least $20 per hour, SEIU 1199NE says, including some who started at hourly wages of $15.53. Raises ranged from an additional $3 to $8 per hour.

Meanwhile, the union reports that workplace violence incidents dropped by 73% year over year from January to March. During this period in 2026, 30 workplace violence incidents were reported, compared with 112 during this three-month span in 2025.

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SEIU 1199NE also projects an annual turnover rate of 17%, compared with a 37% rate in 2024.

“Before the strike, people felt unsafe, morale was extremely low and it felt like we had lost our way,” registered nurse Ian Lacombe said in a statement. “Now, almost one year later, it feels like we now have a clearer sense of direction and stability, which helps create a workplace with a solid foundation for the next generation of caregivers.

“There is real value in having a workforce that is committed to standing up for one another and for the quality of care our patients receive,” Lacombe continued. “This has improved morale and brought new staff in the door who can continue building on our progress.”

Butler Hospital is owned and operated by Care New England Health System.

“One year after the strike, Butler remains focused on moving forward together and continuing to provide high-quality care for the patients and community,” said Care New England spokesperson Doreen Scanlon Gavigan.

Striking workers included nurses, mental health workers, environmental service workers, dietary staff and clerical staff, among others.

SEIU 1199NE represents more than 800 workers at Butler Hospital, and 91% of front-line staff voted to authorize the strike.

The union formed a Training and Education Committee after the strike and will soon begin enrolling members in education benefits, according to the announcement. The initiative includes tuition reimbursement, nurse loan repayment plans and healthcare courses.

The effort went on to become the longest hospital strike in Rhode Island history.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.