PROVIDENCE – Unionized caregivers at Women & Infants Hospital overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new contract with management, officially putting an end to a tumultuous monthslong bargaining process. The vote comes after members of the Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, which represents more than 2,000 caregivers at the hospital, and Women & Infants

embers of the Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, which represents more than 2,000 caregivers at the hospital, and Women & Infants reached a tentative agreement early on the morning of Dec. 4.

The two-and-a-half-year agreement includes:

A 13% wage increase over the length of the contract, including a 7% raise within four weeks of the contract ratification.

Full participation in the SEIU 1199 Training Fund, which provides workers with much more access to training opportunities and advanced tuition reimbursement.

Secured pension benefits.

Protected health insurance costs against proposed raises.

Security for union jobs against subcontracting to non-union workers.

Preserved parental leave.

Expanded scheduling rights.

Translation of the contract into Portuguese and Spanish.

“In the 22 years I have worked at Women & Infants, I have never seen wage increases like what we won in this contract agreement,” said John Avjian, who works in engineering and is a member of the bargaining committee. “We were able to win key job protections against the hospital’s plans to subcontract our work to non-union workers and also preserve our pension. It is a huge relief knowing my retirement is secure with one of the best retirement plans in the country.”

Workers and hospital management have been in contract negotiations since October. On Nov. 12, more than 1,200 union members held an informational picket calling for the end of what they called management’s refusal to bargain in good faith. More recently, more than 1,600 workers voted to strike on Dec. 12 – which was called off as part of the tentative agreement reached on Dec. 4.

Workers have repeatedly expressed frustrations over what they say is the hospital’s refusal to consider raising wages, protecting union rights and preserving health care benefits. The workers’ contract expired on Nov. 30.

Hospital managers have denied the union’s claims, but appear eager to move on under the new agreement.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement on a contract that benefits both our staff and Women & Infants Hospital,” Women & Infants President

Shannon Sullivan

said in a statement on Dec. 4. “We are ready to move forward with all our colleagues to focus on what is most important: providing outstanding care.”

While the new agreement is a win for workers at Women & Infants, the union is planning to continue bargaining with Butler Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Association – both operated by Care New England Health System – said Jesse Martin, executive vice president of SEIU 1199 New England.

“The contract at Women & infants sets a new standard for the dignity for health care workers by securing their pensions, raising wages and controlling the cost of health care. Not only that, the opportunity for career advancement and education in the new 1199 Training Fund at the hospital makes it the best educational benefit for any health care worker in the state,” Martin said. “We will continue bargaining with Care New England over the next six months as workers’ contracts expire at Butler Hospital and the VNA. Union members will demand the dignity and respect they deserve.”