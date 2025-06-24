Union: Striking Butler Hospital employees eligible for unemployment benefits

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – The union representing the striking Butler Hospital workers announced Tuesday that the R.I. Department of Labor and Training has ruled they are eligible for unemployment benefits. The unemployment benefits are retroactive to June 1, days after the striking union members were notified that Butler was posting positions for permanent replacements. On May 15,

The unemployment benefits are retroactive to June 1, days after the striking union members were notified that Butler was posting

positions

for permanent replacements.

On May 15, more than 800 Butler employees who are members of the Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, or SEIU 1199NE, started an “open-ended” strike after contract negotiations stalled. Union representatives said they were notified on May 29 that Butler would begin posting positions for permanent replacements, including day shift roles across all departments.

According to federal law, employees who are permanently replaced will not return to work once the strike ends. Instead, those employees will be placed on a “preferential hire list” and be able to return to work once a position is available, Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler said in a June 3 statement.

The Rhode Island Employment Security Act. That law states in the event of a “physical or constructive lockout” in which frontline staff are replaced by temporary workers and cease to receive payment or benefits, claimants are eligible for benefits, according to the union.

However, according to the union, the DLT ruled the striking employees were eligible for benefits June 1 because they were 'locked out of their employment' since the hospital was seeking permanent replacements for their jobs, per the

In a statement to Providence Business News, DLT spokesperson Samuel Aboh confirmed the striking Butler employees eligibility of unemployment benefits.

After reviewing all of the information provided by the parties, the Department determined that the workers separated from employment due to a strike,” Aboh said. “As such, benefits are denied from the start of the strike [May 15, 2025] through May 31, 2025. Subsequent to the strike, actions taken by the employer resulted in the workers being locked out of their employment. As a result, benefits are allowed from June 1, 2025, forward.”

While the union celebrated the unemployment benefits, it is requesting an amendment to include compensation beginning May 19. This is when the striking

employees

received a letter from

Care New England Health System

, which operates Butler, stating that their last paycheck will be May 23 and would not receive another paycheck if they do not report to work. Also, medical, dental and vision insurance benefits would expire on May 31. Marran has said this move is in line with federal law.

“We are feeling strong and unstoppable - now management’s only option is to sit down with us and come to a fair and equitable agreement for everyone,” said Joe Maini, a mental health worker at Butler and member of the union’s bargaining committee.

will review with legal counsel."

Butler Hospital remains focused on our core mission – to provide safe, high-quality mental health care to our patients and families during this challenging time. We continue to take all necessary steps to maintain uninterrupted care, including the deployment of trained, credentialed staff," Marran said, adding employees are welcome back “at any time.” "Butler Hospital remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union in pursuit of a fair and sustainable agreement that supports both our dedicated workforce and the patients who rely on us every day."

Union members and Care New England Management have met with federal mediators several times in attempts to reach an agreement. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

Marran said Tuesday the hospital disagrees with the department's decision to partially allow benefits and will review with legal counsel.