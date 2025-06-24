Union: Striking Butler Hospital employees eligible for unemployment benefits

TOPICS
After reviewing all of the information provided by the parties, the Department determined that the workers separated from employment due to a strike,” Aboh said. “As such, benefits are denied from the start of the strike [May 15, 2025] through May 31, 2025. Subsequent to the strike, actions taken by the employer resulted in the workers being locked out of their employment. As a result, benefits are allowed from June 1, 2025, forward.”While the union celebrated the unemployment benefits, it is requesting an amendment to include compensation beginning May 19. This is when the striking employees received a letter from Care New England Health System, which operates Butler, stating that their last paycheck will be May 23 and would not receive another paycheck if they do not report to work. Also, medical, dental and vision insurance benefits would expire on May 31. Marran has said this move is in line with federal law. “We are feeling strong and unstoppable - now management’s only option is to sit down with us and come to a fair and equitable agreement for everyone,” said Joe Maini, a mental health worker at Butler and member of the union’s bargaining committee. Marran said Tuesday the hospital disagrees with the department's decision to partially allow benefits and "will review with legal counsel." "Butler Hospital remains focused on our core mission – to provide safe, high-quality mental health care to our patients and families during this challenging time. We continue to take all necessary steps to maintain uninterrupted care, including the deployment of trained, credentialed staff," Marran said, adding employees are welcome back “at any time.” "Butler Hospital remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union in pursuit of a fair and sustainable agreement that supports both our dedicated workforce and the patients who rely on us every day." Union members and Care New England Management have met with federal mediators several times in attempts to reach an agreement. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday. (UPDATES: Adds DLT comment in 6th and 7th paragraphs). Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com