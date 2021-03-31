United Way of R.I. and SEG to hold second Nonprofit Innovation Lab

PROVIDENCE – The United Way of Rhode Island and Social Enterprise Greenhouse will hold their second Nonprofit Innovation Lab program starting in May.

The program, which began last year just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, lasts six months and offers up to 10 nonprofits the chance to bring innovative ideas to reality and help create more of a social impact by bringing innovation and entrepreneurial thinking to their organizations. United Way and SEG also said that participating fellows in the program are provided with knowledge, resources and networking opportunities.

The lab culminates with a pitch event in November modeled after the “Shark Tank” TV show and will award $90,000 in total seed funding, the organizations said, paired with other in-kind services to support the top three innovative projects.

Applications for the lab can be completed online until April 23.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.