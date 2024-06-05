United Way of R.I. will hold 2024 Equity Challenge for local businesses, community

PROVIDENCE – Starting June 19, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. will hold a weeklong Equity Challenge, inviting local businesses, individuals and families to take part in learning about justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.

During the seven-day challenge, participants will take part in various activities designed to broaden their perspective and inspire conversations while demonstrating individual and organizational commitment to equity, the nonprofit says.

Different topics will be discussed each day and there will be various ways for participants to learn, including daily reading prompts, listening options and watch/view options.

Additionally, the event will commence with a pop-up experience hosted by the United Way – one of three such experiences to be held through June 27 – to offer an interactive learning atmosphere, connecting and engaging participants via an in-person experience.

Registration is now open for the event. Those interested in participating can sign up through the United Way’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.