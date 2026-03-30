United Way of Rhode Island works to build on previous success with 401Gives Day 2026

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UNITED WAY of Rhode Island Inc. has opened registration for its annual 401Gives Day fundraising event.

PROVIDENCE – For the seventh straight year, 401Gives Day will try to raise significant money for hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the Ocean State when it begins at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The annual 36-hour statewide online fundraising initiative, operated by the United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s Alliance for Nonprofit Impact, will run until 6

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