United Way, R.I. Foundation create COVID-19 response fund to help nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to help nonprofits with direct-service programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation announced Tuesday that the organizations jointly created the COVID-19 Response Fund.

United Way of Rhode Island CEO and President Cortney Nicolato told PBN Tuesday the two organizations have already raised approximately $1.5 million in grants to support nonprofits across the state, and plans to raise more. The grants, Nicolato said, will provide assistance for nonprofits’ operational needs and relief during a “tumultuous time.”

Nicolato said the United Way had polled the nonprofit community on what needs are most urgent as the pandemic is putting everything at a standstill. Those needs, Nicolato said, include grocery gift cards and meals; internet access, laptops and technical support to enable remote work; cleaning supplies, sanitizers, gloves and masks for frontline direct-service employees; diapers and pet food; and utility and rent assistance to support displaced workers.

Both the United Way and the CVS Health Foundation each contributed $100,000 gifts to the fund, while Rhode Island Foundation committed $250,000. Corporations, including Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Bank of America N.A., BankNewport, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Centreville Bank, FM Global, Hasbro Inc., National Grid Rhode Island, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Webster Bank N.A., have also contributed to the fund.

Individuals can also donate to the fund, either through the designated website the United Way has set up or by texting RICOVID19 to 51555. Nicolato also said the Rhode Island Foundation is also accepting donations for the fund.

Nonprofits will need to apply for the grant based on what their needs are, Nicolato said. That process will take place toward the end of this week, Nicolato said, and the application process plans to be “truly as easy as possible.”

“At times like these it’s challenging to know exactly how to put your charitable dollars to work in the most effective manner. We encourage you to give to organizations that you trust, as every nonprofit in Rhode Island will feel the effect of this crisis,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “We also welcome your support of the COVID-19 Response Fund. As crisis response evolves, we are well situated to work with public health officials and our community partners to identify the spectrum of need across Rhode Island, to make necessary connections and to deploy resources quickly and effectively.”

