United Women’s NIL Agency working to uplift women in sports

Whether it was coaching hockey at Brown University or helping China get its hockey team prepared for the Olympics, Digit Murphy has always been focused on growing the value of women in sports. Now Murphy is supporting female athletes off the field through the United Women’s Sports NIL Agency LLC. United Women’s Sports NIL was formed after the landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 allowing student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, or NIL. The Providence-based agency was founded after Shirley Hon, who worked with Murphy as a team general manager in China, contacted her after the 2024 Olympics looking to start a women’s sports business, as female athletes, such as Caitlin Clark, had garnered massive amounts of media attention. Hon, Murphy and her partner Aronda Kirby launched the agency in November 2024. The agency is still in its early stages. It represents between 15 to 20 students and is in talks with others, including the University of Rhode Island’s women’s basketball program. Murphy hopes to work with more investors this year to raise funds for programs and athletes. “We want to help jump-start this conversation about how to value women,” Murphy said.