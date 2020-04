Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PROVIDENCE – UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc. together will pay a $350,000 penalty to the state and make a $2.85 million contribution to a mental health fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. The payments were announced March 30 by the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner. OHIC’s review of 301…