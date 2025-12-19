Universities stocking Naloxone on campus to prevent overdoses

By
-
NEW ­TRAINING: Chloe Johnson, of Portland, Ore., and Jack Pawlowski, of Taunton, are head residential assistants at Providence College. Over the summer, RAs at universities across Rhode Island received training on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone. Johnson and Pawlowski are holding naloxone nasal spray kits. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERN­O
NEW ­TRAINING: Chloe Johnson, of Portland, Ore., and Jack Pawlowski, of Taunton, are head residential assistants at Providence College. Over the summer, RAs at universities across Rhode Island received training on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone. Johnson and Pawlowski are holding naloxone nasal spray kits. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERN­O

Amid routine preparations for the school year ahead, this past summer resident assistants at universities across Rhode Island received new training on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone. While opioid overdoses are decreasing statewide, 69% of overdose deaths were still attributed to opioid usage in 2024, according to the R.I. Executive Office of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display