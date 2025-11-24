University Orthopedics doctor becomes first in R.I. to implant new spinal pain management tech

EAST PROVIDENCE – A University Orthopedics doctor recently became the first physician in Rhode Island to successfully implant new spinal and neuropathic pain management technology in a patient.

The technology, which delivers closed-loop spinal cord stimulation, uses specialized electrical pulses that can ease chronic pain associated with symptoms and conditions such as low back pain, sciatica and peripheral neuropathy.

Dr. S. Chris Tian, who specializes in interventional pain management, performed the procedure on Oct. 27.

While the use of electrical pulses for pain management isn’t new, the delivery method differs from traditional open-loop stimulation, which provides fixed electrical pulses.

- Advertisement -

With closed-loop technology, electrical pulses detect and respond to real-time electrical signals produced by the spinal cord.

Studies have also shown that closed-loop stimulation provides longer, more stable pain relief with a lower need for reprogramming and explant.

“Closed-loop spinal cord stimulation represents the next frontier in neuromodulation,” Tian said in a statement. “By tailoring stimulation dynamically to the patient’s neural feedback, we can provide safer, more consistent, and longer-lasting pain relief. This technology allows patients to regain control over their lives without the unpredictability often associated with chronic pain.”

The minimally invasive outpatient procedure is performed under local anesthesia with sedation and is intended for patients who have exhausted more conservative treatments.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.