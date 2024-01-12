University Orthopedics expands footprint with addition of Orthopaedic Associates

EAST PROVIDENCE – Months after assuming management duties at Orthopaedic Associates Inc., University Orthopedics Inc. announced that it has officially welcomed the practice into its family effective Jan. 1.

With the addition of Orthopaedic Associates’ two locations, University Orthopedics will have more than 65 physicians at 15 locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a news release.

“For decades, both Orthopaedic Associates and University Orthopedics have been committed to providing cutting-edge, convenient, patient-centered care by a team of highly qualified, skilled medical professionals,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “With missions so closely aligned, this new partnership will prove to be a seamless one that will be beneficial for the two practices, as well as the patients we serve. For that, we’re excited to welcome this family-centered practice into the UOI family.”

Orthopaedic Associates was founded decades ago by the late Dr. A. Louis Mariorenzi. Now his two sons, Dr. Louis J. Mariorenzi and Dr. Michael P. Mariorenzi, as well as his grandson, Dr. Michael C. Mariorenzi, are among the seven experienced physicians who will join the University Orthopedics team.

“Eschewing a one-size-fits-all, factory care approach, my grandfather founded Orthopaedic Associates based on an individualized patient care philosophy, which is still ingrained in our practice today,” Michael C. Mariorenzi said. “Knowing University Orthopedics shares our steadfast dedication to these founding principles, my father, uncle and I are not only excited to join the UOI family in a professional capacity, we are comforted knowing our family legacy will continue for many years to come.”

Orthopaedic Associates’ two locations in Cranston and Cumberland will both become part of University Orthopedics when the agreement takes effect. Both locations provide patients with musculoskeletal, therapy and X-ray services. The Cranston location also offers an on-site MRI Center, according to the release.

The OA physicians who will be joining the University Orthopedics team include: Dr. Gregory J. Austin, Dr. Kenneth R. Catallozzi, Dr. Nathalia C. Doobay, Dr. Louis J. Mariorenzi, Dr. Michael C. Mariorenzi, Dr. Michael P. Mariorenzi and Dr. Braidy C. Shambaugh.

