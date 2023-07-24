University Orthopedics offering free pre-participation exams for student-athletes

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics Inc. says it will continue to provide free fall sports pre-participation exams for student-athletes of all ages, including those at the collegiate level, a service the practice has provided for 20 years.

University Orthopedics will host this year’s event at its Kettle Point location in East Providence from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“Since beginning this program nearly a quarter century ago, we have provided thousands of free exams for student-athletes, providing a convenient way for them to safely participate in the sports they love,” said Dr. Aristides Cruz Jr., a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at University Orthopedics. “An event on this scale requires a true team effort. It couldn’t happen without the dedication of our doctors, advanced practice providers and experienced therapists.”

University Orthopedics is an official orthopedic provider of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Eastern Connecticut Conference.

“Being a student-athlete requires a tremendous amount of diligence and sacrifice, not just for the athlete but their families. It’s our goal, through events like this, to support our local athletes by helping them begin their seasons safely, while also making the back-to-school rush a little easier,” said physical therapist Terry Moreno Toste.

Families, coaches and athletic directors interested in the free fall sports pre-participation exam program should visit www.universityorthopedics.com/FreeExams for more information and to access the downloadable forms that are required to be filled out to participate. No appointment is necessary but is recommended for large groups. Questions about the event can be directed to Terry Moreno Toste at ttoste@universityorthopedics.com.