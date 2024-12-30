University Orthopedics opens new Middletown office

MIDDLETOWN – University Orthopedics Inc. recently celebrated the opening of its new Aquidneck Office in Middletown.

The 10,000-square-foot space is located at 34 Valley Road and replaces University Orthopedics’ former Middletown office. The new office includes two X-ray rooms, 12 exam rooms, an area dedicated to hand therapy, and a larger physical therapy space.

“Cutting the ribbon symbolizes more than opening a new building; it represents a renewed commitment to the health and well-being of this community, to innovation in medicine and to the enduring relationships we’ve been privileged to share with the people of Aquidneck Island over the last 25 years,” said University Orthopedics CEO Weber Shill. “We pledge to continue to earn the trust of our patients by delivering exceptional care, fostering wellness and ensuring everyone who walks through our doors is treated like family.

During the ceremony, Shill thanked Newport Hospital President Nicholas Dominick, Newport Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Gaines and Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce members for their commitment to advancing health care on Aquidneck Island.

Shill also thanked the University Orthopedics staff.

“What truly brings the facility to life is the incredible team of professionals who work here,” Shill said. “Their expertise, compassion and dedication are the heart and soul of everything we do.”

