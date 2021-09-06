University Orthopedics teams up with Crossroads RI to ensure children have school supplies

NORTH KINGSTOWN – University Orthopedics’ Charitable Giving Committee teamed up with Crossroads Rhode Island recently to hand out hundreds of backpacks to kids heading back to school in North Kingstown.

The committee donated more than 250 backpacks and piles of school supplies to the effort.

Many of the donations were distributed on Aug. 31 at Kingstown Crossing, where about 165 school-age children live. The Crossing is one of Crossroads’ largest family housing units.

“New school supplies can help spark an excitement for the new school year. As we know, education is such a key part of preparing children for a successful future. By providing backpacks and supplies for children in need, we hope to make it just a bit easier for them to succeed in the classroom,” said Dr. Paul Fadale, a member of the Charitable Giving Committee. “We’re honored to once again work with Crossroads Rhode Island in giving back to our community and our neighbors and thank them for their tireless work in helping those most in need.”

University Orthopedics’ past work with Crossroads includes donating socks and toiletries to the nonprofit and providing gifts for homeless children during the holidays.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.