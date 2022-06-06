University Orthopedics to offer free exams for student-athletes ahead of fall season

PROVIDENCE – Student-athletes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will have the chance to get a free exam prior to participating in fall sports, thanks to a more-than-20-year tradition at University Orthopedics Inc.

Exams, which are open to student-athletes of any age, including those playing in college, are scheduled for Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at University Orthopedics’ East Providence and Mansfield locations.

Anyone interested, including families, coaches and athletic directors, should visit universityorthopedics.com/FreeExams for more details and to download required forms.

“Since its inception 23 years ago, we have provided thousands of free exams for student-athletes, allowing them to safely participate in the sports they love,” said pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Aristides Cruz Jr.

University Orthopedics is the official orthopedic provider of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Eastern Connecticut Conference.

“These young athletes have been through so much over the past two years, with some of them missing an entire year or more of their sport,” said Terry Moreno Toste, physical therapist and program director. “We look forward to doing our part not only to help them get back to doing what they love but helping them do so safely.”

Appointments are not necessary for the exams.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.