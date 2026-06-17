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The settlement, announced Wednesday by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, resolves a consumer protection lawsuit filed in August 2024 accusing UPP Global of engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices at parking facilities across Rhode Island.
According to the lawsuit, UPP Global allegedly concealed the true cost of parking by charging undisclosed fees, labeled some charges as taxes, and issued parking citations that resembled official government tickets while falsely warning consumers about potential impacts to their driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and credit.
Under the settlement, Rhode Islanders who paid UPP parking tickets or fees disguised as sales taxes between Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2024, will be eligible for refunds.
The Attorney General’s Office said a third-party administrator will contact affected consumers directly, with most refunds expected to be distributed by the end of 2026.
In addition to the refunds, UPP Global agreed to stop issuing notices that resemble government parking tickets, discontinue undisclosed fees and accept cash payments at its Rhode Island facilities.
“When a company or business is operating outside of the law to the detriment of Rhode Islanders, we step in,” Neronha said in a statement.The settlement follows a preliminary injunction obtained by the Attorney General’s Office in September 2024 that barred the company from continuing several of the challenged practices while the case was pending. UPP Global manages more than 300 parking locations in nine states, including three in Rhode Island in Providence, Newport and East Greenwich. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the Maine-based company registered to do business in the state in August 2019. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.