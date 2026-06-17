UPP Global to refund $1.35M to R.I. drivers over hidden parking fees, misleading tickets

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UPP GLOBAL LLC will pay $1.35M and refund Rhode Island drivers after the state accused it of hiding fees and issuing misleading parking tickets.

PROVIDENCE – UPP Global LLC, known locally as RI Parking Co., will pay $1.35 million to refund eligible Rhode Island drivers after the state accused the parking operator of hiding fees, charging junk costs and issuing misleading parking tickets. The settlement, announced Wednesday by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, resolves a consumer protection lawsuit

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