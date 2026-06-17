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PROVIDENCE – UPP Global LLC, known locally as RI Parking Co., will pay $1.35 million to refund eligible Rhode Island drivers after the state accused the parking operator of hiding fees, charging junk costs and issuing misleading parking tickets. The settlement, announced Wednesday by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, resolves a consumer protection lawsuit

PROVIDENCE – UPP Global LLC, known locally as RI Parking Co., will pay $1.35 million to refund eligible Rhode Island drivers after the state accused the parking operator of hiding fees, charging junk costs and issuing misleading parking tickets.

The settlement, announced Wednesday by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, resolves a consumer protection lawsuit filed in August 2024 accusing UPP Global of engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices at parking facilities across Rhode Island.

According to the lawsuit, UPP Global allegedly concealed the true cost of parking by charging undisclosed fees, labeled some charges as taxes, and issued parking citations that resembled official government tickets while falsely warning consumers about potential impacts to their driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and credit.

Under the settlement, Rhode Islanders who paid UPP parking tickets or fees disguised as sales taxes between Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2024, will be eligible for refunds.

The Attorney General’s Office said a third-party administrator will contact affected consumers directly, with most refunds expected to be distributed by the end of 2026.

In addition to the refunds, UPP Global agreed to stop issuing notices that resemble government parking tickets, discontinue undisclosed fees and accept cash payments at its Rhode Island facilities.

“When a company or business is operating outside of the law to the detriment of Rhode Islanders, we step in,” Neronha said in a statement.

UPP Global manages more than 300 parking locations in nine states, including three in Rhode Island in Providence, Newport and East Greenwich