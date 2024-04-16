Urbach departs N.K. Chamber to lead Connecticut Wind Collaborative

KRISTIN URBACH has left the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce as its executive director to lead the Connecticut Wind Collaborative. /PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
NORTH KINGSTOWN – After leading the local Chamber of Commerce for nearly a decade as its executive director and spearheading multiple workforce development initiatives for the state’s nascent offshore wind industry, Kristin Urbach is now heading west of the Rhode Island border. The Connecticut Wind Collaborative, a Groton, Conn.-based nonprofit formed to help advance the

